{{featured_button_text}}
Robbi Mehal
Sallie Gucwa

HEBRON, IN - Robbi Mehal, age 74, of Hebron, beloved wife, sister, mother and grandmother, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Robbi is survived by her grandchildren: Nolan, Kennedy and Jasper; Camille and Kate; and Quinn and Michael. Children: Scott and Kristi; Jeff and Erica; Melissa and Jamie; and Samantha and Tim. Siblings: Twin sister Jan; brother Randy (Ruth); and sisters Debbie (Paul) and Julie (Mike); and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael; parents Robert and Jane Nidelchoff. Robbi was an avid reader and was known for her kindness, generosity, and her love for her grandchildren.

A private celebration was held by her immediate family. Memorials in Robbi's name may be given to: Lake County Sheriff's Animal Adoption & Control Center, 3011 West 93rd Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

To view and/or sign Robbi's online guestbook visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.