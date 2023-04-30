CROWN POINT, IN - Robert A. "Bob" Poling of Crown Point, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2023 after a long illness. He was a member of the Merrillville High School graduating class of 1978. Bob was the owner and operator of South County Canvas for many years. Bob loved spending time with his grandchildren, riding motorcycles, shooting and watching Cubs baseball. Bob had a joy for making people laugh with his joking nature.