VALPARAISO, IN — Robert A. DeBernardi, 70 of Valparaiso, passed away Monday, October 18, 2021. He was born July 8, 1951 in Perryopolis, PA to Amedico and Elizabeth May (Riggen) DeBernardi. Bob attended Upper Merion High School in King of Prussia, PA, and made his career as a Construction Worker with Labor Local 81. He was a loyal member of the Dunes Masonic Lodge, where he became a 32nd-degree Mason. Bob was also a proud member of the Orak Shrine of Michigan City, and often gave his time to transport sick children from the hospital in Michigan City to Chicago. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, and finding deals at flea markets and garage sales. Above all, Bob loved his family, especially his granddaughter, Joanna, who was his pride and joy. Bob will be remembered for his kind and generous heart, dependable nature, and hard work ethic. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.