LYNWOOD, IL - Robert A. Fennema, age 75 of Lynwood, IL, passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Darlene (nee Bos); three children: Aaron Fennema, Brianna (Jeffrey) Koselke, and Victoria Fennema; two grandchildren: Cassondra and Carissa Koselke; brothers: Tom Fennema and James Fennema; and numerous nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his parents: John and Josephine (Jo) Fennema; and brother, John.

Friends are invited to visit with Bob's family on Friday, September 23 from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM at the Schroeder Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. Services will begin at 6:30 PM in the funeral home chapel.

Bob is a veteran of the US Marine Corp Reserves. He graduated from Trinity Christian College in Palos Heights, IL and was a member of Munster CRC. Bob was a mechanic and worked for Ron Postma for 52 years, beginning when he was 14 years old. He enjoyed fishing and owned a cabin on the Kankakee River for 30 years. Bob worked and finished his daily crossword puzzles, he had a great sense of humor, and was a jack-of-all-trades who could fix anything.