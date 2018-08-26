MUNSTER, IN - Robert A. Hill, age 93 of Munster, passed away Saturday, August 19, 2018. Survived by son, Richard (Deborah) Hill and granddaughter, Heather Hill. Robert was a World War II Army veteran. He was retired and had been the owner of Bob Hill Sales, Munster for 55 years. Robert was an avid golfer and enjoyed flying airplanes. Graveside committal services were held Friday, August 24, 2018 at Deepdale Memorial Park in Lansing, Michigan. Arrangements by PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE.
