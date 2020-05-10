× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND, IN - Robert A. Koscielniak, age 84, of Hammond, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Helen Marie (nee Conway); two sons, Robert J. (Mary) Koscielniak, of Indianapolis, IN, and Jeff (Debbie) Koscielniak, of Hegewisch, IL; three grandchildren, Edsel, Rebecca, and Chris; one sister, Rose (Ronald) Burgess; one brother, Daniel (Mary Lou) Koscielniak; sisters and brothers in law, Gloria (Late John) Amazzo, Mickie (late Gary) Allen, Janet (late Nick) Quagliara, Margie (Ron) Hanchar, Rich (Maxine) Conway, John (Kathie) Conway, and Mike (Mary) Conway; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Thomas S. and Helen V. Koscielniak; sister, Eleanor; brother, Thomas, and brother in law, Daniel "Bugs" Conway.

A private family Burial Service will be held at St. John-St. Joseph Cemetery, Hammond, IN, with Rev. Eduardo Malagon officiating. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

Mr. Koscielniak was a lifelong Hammond resident. He was a retired employee of Dow Chemical, and a former employee of Stanray Corporation. Robert was as Army Veteran. He and his wife Helen Marie were lifelong members of St. Casimir Parish in Hammond. Robert enjoyed going to the Casinos and to restaurants. He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Notre Dame Football fan.

Arrangements by the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, Hammond, IN 219-931-2800.