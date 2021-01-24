Robert A. Luther

He is survived by his wife of 42 years Diane (nee Chyzy) Luther; daughter Kimberly Luther; "adopted daughter" Laura Ballard; grandson Dalton Ballard; siblings: Donna (Bruce) Johnson and Sharon (John) Karr; several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews; sister-in-law Phoebe Chyzy, and by his four-legged companions Max and Babe. Robert was preceded in death by his parents Howard and Ruth Luther; brother-in-law Ronald Chyzy; father and mother in-law John and Adeline Chyzy.

Robert was a Vietnam Air Force Veteran and a retired City of Hammond Fire Department Captain and Arson and Building Inspector. He was a member of the American Legion Post 66, AmVets post 43, the VFW, and Firefighters Union Local 556. Robert was the former restaurant and bar manager for Butch Hundley's. He also owned Roberts Remodeling in Hammond and was a member of Immanuel United Church of Christ where he sang in the choir. He was an avid car enthusiast and he was the bass singer in the "Remember When" acapella group.