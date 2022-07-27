Robert A. McGreal Jr.

Jan. 19, 1965 - July 21, 2022

CROWN POINT - Robert A. McGreal Jr., age 57, of Crown Point, Indiana passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Robert was born January 19, 1965.

Beloved husband of Lynne McGreal (nee Graber); Devoted father of Robert and David McGreal; Cherished son of Robert A. McGreal Sr., Michelle McGreal and the late June McGreal; Dear brother of Martin (Amy) McGreal, Jennifer (Marc) Wilson, Zach (Jenny) Lampert and Emily (Steve) Flexser; Adoring godfather of Devin McGreal, Grace Wilson, and Corryn Baran. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Good friend to so many.

Rob was a diehard Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bears Fan. He will be greatly missed by everyone that knew him.

A visitation for Robert will be held Friday, July 29, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Andrew J. McGann & Son Funeral Home, 10727 S Pulaski Rd, Chicago, IL 60655. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Cajetan, Saturday July 30, 2022 beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment private at this time.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in Rob's name to the Wounded Warrior Project, and Lincolnway Special Recreation Association. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andrewmcgann.com for the McGreal family.