Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Robert A. Novorita

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Robert A. Novorita, age 81 of Merrillville, passed away Friday, August 31, 2018. Survived by three sons: Bob (Lorrie) Novorita, Mike Novorita, Jeff (Kelly) Novorita; six grandchildren: Lauren (Matt) Silkowski, James and Steven Novorita, Allison, Natalie and Nicole Novorita; two sisters: Joan (Tom) Lynch, Margie (Larry) Summers; brother, Jerry (Jackie) Novorita; great-grandson, Urban Silkowski. Preceded in death by wife, Carol; parents, Ollie and Florence Novorita.

Robert was a charter member of St. Stephen, Martyr Catholic Church. He was a graduate of Bishop Noll, Class of 1955. Robert was a long-time mechanic at Schepel Buick. He was an avid fisherman, a handyman that could fix anything, and an avid Bears fan.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Family and friends may call at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE, 6360 Broadway, Merrillville on Tuesday, September 4, 2018 from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral service will be Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY from St. Stephen, Martyr Catholic Church, 5920 Waite St., Merrillville, with Rev. Michael Maginot officiating. At rest Calumet Park Cemetery. There will be one half-hour of visitation at church prior to mass.

To express online condolences and view online obituary, please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com