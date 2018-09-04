MERRILLVILLE, IN - Robert A. Novorita, age 81 of Merrillville, passed away Friday, August 31, 2018. Survived by three sons: Bob (Lorrie) Novorita, Mike Novorita, Jeff (Kelly) Novorita; six grandchildren: Lauren (Matt) Silkowski, James and Steven Novorita, Allison, Natalie and Nicole Novorita; two sisters: Joan (Tom) Lynch, Margie (Larry) Summers; brother, Jerry (Jackie) Novorita; great-grandson, Urban Silkowski. Preceded in death by wife, Carol; parents, Ollie and Florence Novorita.
Robert was a charter member of St. Stephen, Martyr Catholic Church. He was a graduate of Bishop Noll, Class of 1955. Robert was a long-time mechanic at Schepel Buick. He was an avid fisherman, a handyman that could fix anything, and an avid Bears fan.
Family and friends may call at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE, 6360 Broadway, Merrillville on Tuesday, September 4, 2018 from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral service will be Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY from St. Stephen, Martyr Catholic Church, 5920 Waite St., Merrillville, with Rev. Michael Maginot officiating. At rest Calumet Park Cemetery. There will be one half-hour of visitation at church prior to mass.
