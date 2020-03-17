VALPARAISO, IN - Robert A. Shinabargar, 58 of Valparaiso, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020. He was born March 28, 1961 in Valparaiso to Robert G. and Sarah Jane (Peck) Shinabargar. Bob made his career as a self-employed carpenter. He enjoyed making duck houses and was a past member of Ducks Unlimited.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bob is survived by his sons, Brad (Kelly), David (Kellye), and Eric (Emily) Shinabargar; grandchildren, Nicholas, Madison, and Thomas; siblings, Jane Elder, Gene Shinabargar, Robin (John) Burhans, Alan Shinabargar, and Lynn (Dan) Mitchell; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Leigh Roy.

Memorial Visitation will be held Friday, March 20, 2020 from 4:00-5:30 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with a Memorial Service beginning at 5:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Porter County Conservation Club or the Valparaiso Fire Department.