Robert Aaron Sandrick

Over his life's work, Rob was happiest as an independent contractor. With the Sandrick work ethic and an attention to detail, he was the "go to" contractor for numerous renovation projects in Robertsdale, Whiting and Chicago, as well as work in Arizona, Michigan, Florida and Tennessee. Rob was fun-loving, enjoyed motorcycles, biking, and hiking the Indiana Dunes. He developed a mindset for fitness while in the Navy and, along with his biking and weight training, competed in the Chicago Marathon. Early on, he showed a love of making music and learned to play the drums, piano and guitar. He was spiritual and independent. Many times, he'd pack his van, which he outfitted for long-term living on the road, and head west. He became proficient at carpentry, cabinet making, plumbing installation and repair, and electrical work. Eventually, his travels took him to Florida where he met the love of his life, Maureen Nash.