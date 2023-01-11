Jan. 15, 1958 - Jan. 5, 2023
NASHVILLE, TN - Robert Aaron Sandrick, Nashville, TN, passed away peacefully in his sleep January 5, 2023, 10 days before his 65th birthday. The youngest of five, he was preceded in death by his parents, Gert and Frank Sandrick; his sister, Pat Breitweiser (Otto), and his brother, Jim Sandrick (Norma).
He is survived by his life partner, Maureen (Mo) Nash; his brother, Eric Sandrick (Diana); his sister, Kris Sandrick (Karl Krizmanic); numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and loving friends across the country.
Born and raised in Whiting/Robertsdale, IN, Rob attended St. John the Baptist Catholic Grade School and George Rogers Clark High School. Rob joined the Navy at age 17 and was stationed at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, assigned to Patrol Squadron 30. He earned the rank of Petty Officer and was Honorably Discharged.
Over his life's work, Rob was happiest as an independent contractor. With the Sandrick work ethic and an attention to detail, he was the "go to" contractor for numerous renovation projects in Robertsdale, Whiting and Chicago, as well as work in Arizona, Michigan, Florida and Tennessee. Rob was fun-loving, enjoyed motorcycles, biking, and hiking the Indiana Dunes. He developed a mindset for fitness while in the Navy and, along with his biking and weight training, competed in the Chicago Marathon. Early on, he showed a love of making music and learned to play the drums, piano and guitar. He was spiritual and independent. Many times, he'd pack his van, which he outfitted for long-term living on the road, and head west. He became proficient at carpentry, cabinet making, plumbing installation and repair, and electrical work. Eventually, his travels took him to Florida where he met the love of his life, Maureen Nash.
Rob was self-employed until this past October when health issues got in the way. He enjoyed life and fought hard to live but was ultimately denied that opportunity. We will miss him terribly.
Plans for a celebration of life will be shared as soon as they are finalized.