HOBART, IN - Robert Allan Minick, age 83, a longtime Hobart resident, passed away Friday, April 8, 2022. He was born on November 27, 1938 in Gary, IN to the late Julius and Hermina Minick. He served his country in the U.S. National Guard. Bob had worked at U.S. Steel as a Millwright, retiring after 41 years of service. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, and the Saxon Lodge, Branch #26. Bob had his own orchestra, the Bob Minick's Continental Orchestra. He was also the author of "Kilogram", a book about the 907th field artillery battalion of the 101st Airborne Division. Bob was also an avid New York Yankees fan. He loved his family and will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather.