Nov. 27, 1938 - April 8, 2022
HOBART, IN - Robert Allan Minick, age 83, a longtime Hobart resident, passed away Friday, April 8, 2022. He was born on November 27, 1938 in Gary, IN to the late Julius and Hermina Minick. He served his country in the U.S. National Guard. Bob had worked at U.S. Steel as a Millwright, retiring after 41 years of service. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, and the Saxon Lodge, Branch #26. Bob had his own orchestra, the Bob Minick's Continental Orchestra. He was also the author of "Kilogram", a book about the 907th field artillery battalion of the 101st Airborne Division. Bob was also an avid New York Yankees fan. He loved his family and will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife, Marianne Minick (nee McClusky) of Hobart, IN; four children, Lisa (Jim) Faulkner of Buchanan, MI; Mitzi (Jack) Tipold of Valparaiso, IN; Heidi (Chris) Radford of Valparaiso, IN; Kurt Minick of Hobart, IN; grandchildren: Paige Faulkner, Hillary (Chris) Casey, Michael Radford, Spencer and Griffin Tipold; great-grandchildren: Brynn and Declan Casey.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Dorothy Pajor.
Funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Robert's honor may be made to Opportunity Enterprises, 2801 Evans Ave., Valparaiso, IN 46383 or to VNA Hospice, 2404 Valparaiso Street, Valparaiso, IN 46383.
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel completed arrangements. (219) 942-2109.