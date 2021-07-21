Robert Allan Nickel
Jan. 6, 1946 — July 9, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN — Robert Allan Nickel, age 75, of Valparaiso, passed away on Friday, July 9, 2021. Robert is survived by his loving daughter, Christina.
Robert was born in Gary, Indiana on January 6, 1946 to Arthur Nickel and Avis Pillman Nickel. Robert grew up in Chesterton, Indiana until attending Purdue University in West Lafayette. It was at Purdue where he met and fell in love with Sue Mekemson. Robert graduated in 1969 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Hotel Business Management. That same year, he enlisted to fight for his country in the Vietnam War. Robert spent 8 weeks in basic training and cooking classes to serve in the United States Army. During his time, Robert was promoted to Executive Chef and earned several accommodations and medals for his service. Upon returning home in 1970, he was transferred to Fort Riley, Kansas and completed his services there.
In 1974, Robert married college sweetheart, Sue. Then in 1980, the family was completed when Christina was born. They lived happily in Valparaiso, Indiana. Robert owned his own business which allowed him the opportunity to spend lots of quality time with his daughter. He cared for and found companionship in his pet cats. Robert had a talent for creating tranquil outdoor spaces using plants and wildlife. Anytime he could, Robert spent time outside gardening and his favorite pastime fishing on the Tippecanoe River.
Robert will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and co-workers. If you knew Robert, you liked him. He never had a harsh word to say about anyone, and was always a quiet supporter and cheerleader for loved ones. He had a witty sense of humor and was a charming story-teller. Though he rarely spoke of his service, Robert was a proud veteran. He was a state tennis champion and an excellent bowler. Much more could be said about Robert, so a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in Robert's name to The Shedd Aquarium or your local Veterans Affairs branch. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME will be handling arrangements.