Robert Allan Nickel

Robert will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and co-workers. If you knew Robert, you liked him. He never had a harsh word to say about anyone, and was always a quiet supporter and cheerleader for loved ones. He had a witty sense of humor and was a charming story-teller. Though he rarely spoke of his service, Robert was a proud veteran. He was a state tennis champion and an excellent bowler. Much more could be said about Robert, so a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in Robert's name to The Shedd Aquarium or your local Veterans Affairs branch. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME will be handling arrangements.