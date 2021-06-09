LAKE VILLAGE, IN — Robert Allen Novak, Lake Village, IN, passed away on June 4, 2021, after a hard fought battle with cancer. He is survived by his mother, Shirley Novak; siblings: Kurt (Marie) Novak, John (Janet) Novak, Patricia (Jeff) Hunt, Christopher (Karen) Novak, Cynthia (Beth) Novak-Krebs and Anthony (Cari) Novak; his companion, Linda Brinkmeyer; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Robert was preceded in death by his father, Edward Novak; and Sister Kimberly Beshears.

Robert was a giving and caring person, always willing to help out anyone, and would likely "give you the shirt off his back," if asked. Robert was socially inclined and loved to chat, making friends with many he met along the way. He loved fishing, camping, watching racing and baseball. He traveled throughout the United States for his trade of installing flooring in both commercial and residential buildings. He also installed carpet on dozens of miniature golf courses. He was known for his joke and story telling of his decades of adventures. Robert, we love you and will always miss you.