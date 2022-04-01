 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robert Anthony Bell

Robert Anthony Bell

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Robert Anthony Bell, 57, of Indianapolis, IN passed away March 29, 2022, at his home in Indianapolis, IN.

Visitation will be held Friday, April 1, 2022, at DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME, 3831 Main Street in East Chicago, IN from 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM. Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Grace Missionary Baptist Church 3602 Ivy Street in East Chicago, IN. Visitation one hour prior to service. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery in Griffith, IN. Live streaming will begin at 11AM CST via www.divinityfuneralhome.com

Tags

