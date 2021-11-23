Robert Arvidson

Oct. 25, 1925 — Nov. 21, 2021

PORTAGE, IN — Robert Arvidson, age 96, of Portage passed away Sunday, November 21, 2021 at Rittenhouse Assisted Living Center. Robert was born on October 25, 1925, in Gary, IN to the late Ivar and Mildred (nee Carlson) Arvidson.

Robert retired from Inland Steel where he worked as an electrician. He was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Miller. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and fought in World War II and Battle of the Bulge.

He is survived by his five children: Dennis Arvidson of Chesterton, Ronald (Deborah) Arvidson of FL, Cheryl (Robert) Porch of FL, Pamela (Russell) Bass of Portage, and (Craig) Suggs of Portage; sister, Fran Kendall; sisters-in-law: Joni Stepan and Barbara Nabhan of Hobart; eleven grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers donation to Dementia Society, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 in Robert's memory would be appreciated.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Delores M. (nee Nabhan) Arvidson.

Robert will be cremated with no attended services per his request. Cremation was entrusted to REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 5341 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368. www.reesfuneralhomes.com