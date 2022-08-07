 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robert B. Coyle

MUNSTER - Robert B. Coyle, age 71, of Munster, IN, formerly of Matthews, IN, passed away Friday, July 29, 2022. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Katherine Coyle; loving children: Douglas (Natalie) Coyle and Alex Coyle; siblings: William Coyle, Barry Coyle, Brenda (Danny) Hipskind, Betty (David) Larson, Rebecca Lynn, Bonnie (late, Tim) Marley, and Barbara Morgan; and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins. Preceded in death by his parents: Charles and Ella Louise Coyle; and brother, Bruce (late, Jean Anne) Coyle.

Robert was a United States Marine Corps veteran who served in Vietnam. He graduated with a PhD from Ball State University and worked as a psychologist privately as well as in schools. Robert was active with the Red Cross and served on the committees of the Indiana Psychological Association.

Services were private and entrusted to SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 219-322-7766. Robert was laid to rest at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Red Cross or Disabled American Veterans.

Solanpruzinfuneralhome.com

