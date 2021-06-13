VALPARAISO, IN - Robert B. Ferguson, DVM, 78, of Valparaiso passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021. He was born September 10, 1942 in Ithaca, NY to Donald and Mary (Rowe) Ferguson. He moved when he was very young to LaGrange, IL, and graduated from Lyons Twp. High School, received a B.S. from Purdue in 1964, and then his DVM from Purdue Veterinary School in 1968. His pride as a Boilermaker was infinite as a supporter of the John Purdue Club, Purdue Athletics students, and the Veterinary School as well as also serving as president of the Purdue Alumni Assoc. and the IVMA. He maintained a second residence in Lafayette in order to facilitate attendance at games and events.

Bob owned the Highland Animal Hospital for nearly 20 years retiring in 1988 and having careers in financial planning, as a CFO of a construction company, and advising veterinarians in buying or selling their practices, finally retiring at the age of 70. His love of traveling and seeing the world took him and Jo Ann to all seven continents and beyond. His zest for life and his graciousness and kindness drew people to him wherever he went especially when he was wearing his Purdue hat. At Purdue he married his wife Jo Ann Beaty who survives along with their children: Terri Dobbs of Indianapolis & Scott (Lisa) Ferguson of Valparaiso; sister, Jean (Peter) Vaughn of Maine; grandchildren: Christopher (Cynthia) Dobbs, Jr, Lindsay Dobbs, Emma, Donna & Bryce Ferguson; and many loving family and friends. His pride in family-especially his grandchildren was endless.