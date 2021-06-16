Robert B. Ferguson, DVM

Sept. 10, 1942 — June 1, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN — Robert B. Ferguson, DVM, 78, of Valparaiso, passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021. He was born September 10, 1942 in Ithaca, NY, to Donald and Mary (Rowe) Ferguson.

He moved when he was very young to LaGrange, IL, and graduated from Lyons Twp. High School, received a B.S. from Purdue in 1964, and then his DVM from Purdue Veterinary School in 1968.

His proud service with the U.S. Army in Vietnam made him a lifelong patriot. His pride as a Boilermaker was infinite as a supporter of the John Purdue Club, Purdue Athletics students and the Veterinary School as well as also serving as president of the Purdue Alumni Association and the IVMA. He maintained a second residence in Lafayette in order to facilitate attendance at games and events.