VALPARAISO, IN - Robert B. MacCartney, age 92, of Valparaiso, IN, passed away surrounded by family on March 28, 2022. He was retired from Anco/Anderson Company. Robert was an avid golfer and also enjoyed bowling, but most of all he loved and enjoyed his family. He was a member of Church of the Four Seasons for many years.
Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy MacCartney; infant son, Terry Bruce MacCartney; and his son-in-law, Jose Garza. He is survived by his two daughters: Judith Garza, and Deborah (Mark) Preston; five grandchildren: Eric Garza, Kristen (Brian) Giacomin, Nicole Garza, Michael Preston, Susan (Chad) Rosendahl; five great-grandchildren: Owen Rosendahl, Carter Rosendahl, Claire Rosendahl, Daymien Preston, and Ezra Preston.
A visitation will be held on Monday, April 4, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral at 1:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Interment Graceland Cemetery. Pastor Tom Clark officiating. www.burnsfuneral.com