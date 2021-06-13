CROWN POINT, IN - Robert B. McFarland, age 83 of Crown Point, passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Majestic Care, St. Anthony's in Crown Point. He was born in Vicksburg, IN in 1937 and lived most of his life in Gary and Crown Point.

He is survived by his wife Karen of 63 years; two daughters: Debra (Jeff) Akers and Gayle (Scott) Weeks; two sons: Robert McFarland, Jr. and Ronald (Tami) McFarland; granddaughters: Heather (Danny Mom) Tucker and Ashlee (Billy) Sheckles; grandsons: Andrew (Lindy) McFarland, Shaun McFarland, Nathaniel Akers, Garrett and Eric Weeks; and his great-grandchildren: Ava and Alex Sheckles and Lillian McFarland. He is preceded in death by parents Pansy and Ollie McFarland.

Mr. McFarland was a graduate of Tolleston High School, Class of 1955 as Valedictorian and from Indiana University School of Business Magna Cum Lauda in 1961. He worked for and retired from J.M. Foster, Inc. in Gary, IN with 33 years of service. He was a former assistant Cub Master and a Cub Master and Weblos leader in Gary and Crown Point.