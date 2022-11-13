Sept. 22, 1954 - Nov. 9,2022

VALPRAISO, IN - Robert B. Mellin, 68 of Valparaiso, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. He was born on September 22, 1954 in South Bend to the late David and Patricia (Penick) Mellin. Bob graduated from DePauw University and Wayne State University before making his career as an English Professor for over 22 years, most recently teaching at Saint Xavier University.

Besides his family, Bob loved animals, running marathons, rooting for the Chicago Cubs, listening to music, and attending concerts. He truly was a lover of enjoying nature and the great outdoors. He will be remembered for his intelligence, patience (especially with his daughters), kind spirit, and funny and goofy personality.

On August 7, 1992 in Fort Wayne, IN, Robert married Maureen Roeger, who survives, along with their children, Eleanor (Kyle) Lee and Emily Mellin; siblings: David "Thomas" (Shari) Mellin, Lawrence (Debbie) Mellin, and Susan (Mark) Coney; and 1 grandchild. He is preceded in death by his parents, David and Patricia; and his beloved dog, Buddy.

A visitation will be held on Monday, November 14, 2022 from 3:00 – 5:00 PM at Moeller Funeral Home, 104 Roosevelt Road, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alpha 1 Foundation.