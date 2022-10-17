Sept. 8, 1955 - Oct. 13, 2022
CHESTERTON, IN - Robert Benjamin Rhoda, age 67, of Chesterton, IN passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022. He was born on September 8, 1955 in Valparaiso, IN to Roy and Lenora (Lantz) Rhoda.
Bob is survived by his wife, Vicki Rhoda; son, Michael (Jen) Rhoda; daughter, Sarah Rhoda; granddaughter, Emma Rhoda; loved ones: Ella, Cru, Iris, Hank and Otto; father and mother in-law; Edwin Gutt Jr. and Vernette Gutt; sister-in-law, Jody (Dennis) Wendt; nephews: Scott (Hannah) and Nathan; and great-niece, Rae. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Thomas Rhoda.
Bob was a retired CPA and farmer. He graduated from Chesterton High School Class of 1973 and earned his Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Purdue University in 1977. He was very active in support of the local community; he served on the Duneland School Board for 12 years, served on the Duneland YMCA Board of Directors, the Duneland Chamber of Commerce, was a former member of the Chesterton-Porter Rotary and was a member of Heritage Lutheran Church. He was an avid supporter of the Westchester Food Pantry and the Wakarusa Produce Auction. Bob was a past Boy Scout Leader. He enjoyed being involved in the Chesterton Athletics as an announcer and keeping the scorebook. Bob and Vicki liked to play trivia with the Dirt Farmers and other special friends. He loved gardening and his family dogs-especially taking them for rides on the gator. His passion was his family and helping others.
Funeral Ceremony will be held on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 517 Broadway, Chesterton, IN 46304 with Pastor Joe Ostafinski officiating. Burial will follow at Angelcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Bob's memory may be made to Opportunity Enterprises, 2801 Evans Ave, Valparaiso, IN 46383 or Westchester Food Pantry, 801 Broadway Ave, Chesterton, IN 46304. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.