Robert Benjamin Rhoda

Bob was a retired CPA and farmer. He graduated from Chesterton High School Class of 1973 and earned his Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Purdue University in 1977. He was very active in support of the local community; he served on the Duneland School Board for 12 years, served on the Duneland YMCA Board of Directors, the Duneland Chamber of Commerce, was a former member of the Chesterton-Porter Rotary and was a member of Heritage Lutheran Church. He was an avid supporter of the Westchester Food Pantry and the Wakarusa Produce Auction. Bob was a past Boy Scout Leader. He enjoyed being involved in the Chesterton Athletics as an announcer and keeping the scorebook. Bob and Vicki liked to play trivia with the Dirt Farmers and other special friends. He loved gardening and his family dogs-especially taking them for rides on the gator. His passion was his family and helping others.