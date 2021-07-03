Robert "Bergie" Bergeson
June 3, 1942 - June 29, 2021
Robert "Bergie" Bergeson passed away on June 29, 2021 in Burlington, Vermont after a long battle with cancer. He was born on June 3, 1942 in Gary, Indiana to Raymond and Virginia Bergeson.
Bob graduated from Hobart High School in 1960 where he was a proud Brickie and All State Football Player. He served in the US Army and completed two tours of duty in Vietnam. He graduated with a BS and MS from Murray State University in Kentucky, where he met Janice, his wife of 50 years. Shortly after graduation, he and Jan moved back to Northwest Indiana, where they lived for 30 years. He enjoyed working as a high school teacher for 28 years at Lake Station and Merrillville High Schools and coached football, wrestling, and girl's soccer. However his true passion was coaching girl's softball. During his tenure as the Merrillville High School softball coach, he led the team to two state championship victories and was inducted into the Merrillville Coaches Hall of Fame in 2006. He retired from teaching in 2005, but continued to coach softball at Avon High School alongside a former MHS player until 2011. After Jan retired from Monroe County Community School Corporation in 2017, the two moved to Williston, Vermont to be near their son and his family.
Bob was an avid sports fan, and enjoyed rooting for any team with even the smallest connection to him or his family. However, he was a tried and true Chicago Cubs fan, and took several trips to Arizona to watch them during spring training. Their world series win in 2016 was the culmination of a lifelong dream (and nearly led to a much earlier obituary)! In his retirement, he enjoyed travelling and following his grandkids' passions.
Bob was preceded in death by his mother and father, and siblings: James Evans, Willburn "Bill" Evans, Marilyn Hensen, and Marjorie Franzwa. He is survived by his wife, Janice; son, John and his wife, Rebecca; daughter, Jennifer Bergeson-Lockwood and her husband, Millington; grandkids: Miles, Hadley, Zora, and Sam, treasured sister, Barbara Yank, and many loving extended family members, including his beloved and admired mother-in-law, Elizabeth M. Long of Elizabethtown, Kentucky.
Bob's family will celebrate his life in a small, private gathering. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to Merrillville High School Athletics (Girls Softball), at merrillvillepirates.com, or to organizations that benefit youth in sports such as Good Sports, at goodsports.org, in honor of Bob's passion for youth sports, or donate to prostate cancer organizations, such as Zero, the End of Prostate Cancer, at zerocancer.org. A full obituary can be found at www.gregorycremation.com.