Robert "Bergie" Bergeson

Bob graduated from Hobart High School in 1960 where he was a proud Brickie and All State Football Player. He served in the US Army and completed two tours of duty in Vietnam. He graduated with a BS and MS from Murray State University in Kentucky, where he met Janice, his wife of 50 years. Shortly after graduation, he and Jan moved back to Northwest Indiana, where they lived for 30 years. He enjoyed working as a high school teacher for 28 years at Lake Station and Merrillville High Schools and coached football, wrestling, and girl's soccer. However his true passion was coaching girl's softball. During his tenure as the Merrillville High School softball coach, he led the team to two state championship victories and was inducted into the Merrillville Coaches Hall of Fame in 2006. He retired from teaching in 2005, but continued to coach softball at Avon High School alongside a former MHS player until 2011. After Jan retired from Monroe County Community School Corporation in 2017, the two moved to Williston, Vermont to be near their son and his family.