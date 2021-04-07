Robert Biernat

Robert was a member of St. Matthias Catholic Church. He worked as a Gary police officer for 10 years, then founded South End Body Shop in 1977. In the '80s his sons joined in the business where he enjoyed working with them until his retirement. Robert enjoyed boating on Lake Michigan. He was a lifelong Cubs fan who was able to witness them win the World Series in 2016. He was also an avid snowmobiler up in the Northwoods of Wisconsin. Robert loved to take care of his lawn and garden. Robert looked forward to his Saturday evening rare steak and wine. He was famously known as GOK to his three grandchildren and many others. GOK loved attending all of his grandchildren's sporting events.