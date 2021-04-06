Dec. 5, 1936 - April 4, 2021
CROWN POINT, IN - Robert Biernat, age 84, of Crown Point, passed away on Sunday, April 4, 2021 at Franciscan St. Anthony Hospital in Crown Point.
Robert is survived by his sons: Joseph (Kristie) Biernat and Chris (Nicole) Biernat; grandchildren: Kara, Jenna and Zane; brother, Gene (Darlene) Biernat; sister-in-law, Dayna Parnell; and many nieces and nephews.
Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Cynthia; parents: Joseph and Florence; and brother, James.
Robert was a member of St. Matthias Catholic Church. He worked as a Gary Police Officer for 10 years, then founded South End Body Shop in 1977. In the 80's his sons joined in the business where he enjoyed working with them until his retirement. Robert enjoyed boating on Lake Michigan. He was a lifelong Cubs fan who was able to witness them win the World Series in 2016. He was also an avid snowmobiler up in the Northwoods of Wisconsin. Robert loved to take care of his lawn and garden. Robert looked forward to his Saturday evening rare steak and wine. He was famously known as GOK to his three grandchildren and many others. GOK loved attending all of his grandchildren's sporting events.
Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Funeral Prayers will be said at 9:15 a.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021 at the Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow at 10:00 a.m. at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 101 W. Burrell Drive, Crown Point, IN, 46307 with Fr. James Wozniak officiating. Robert will be laid to rest at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.
Due to COVID-19, restrictions in the Funeral Home include: social distancing at 6-feet and face masks are required.In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Robert's name to St. Matthias Catholic Church in Crown Point, IN.
Visit Robert's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.