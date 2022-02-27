Robert "Bob" A. Hyndman, Sr.
April 29, 1932 - Feb. 25, 2022
PORTER COUNTY - Robert A. "Bob" Hyndman, Sr., age 89, of Porter County, IN, passed away on Friday, February 25, 2022.
Bob is survived by his children: Patricia R. Crider, Sally (Charles) Mroz, Janet (Chris) Gulbransen, Robert A. (Debbie) Hyndman, Jr., Harry H. (Wendy) Hyndman; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Hyndman; parents; grandson, Michael Gast; and numerous brothers and sisters.
Bob was born April 29, 1932 in Gary, IN to the late John and Edna Hyndman. Bob worked as a brick-layer most of his life. He mostly enjoyed his bluegrass jams at the Pickin' Palace in North Judson. Bob's greatest hobby was as a master craftsman luthier who could build many stringed instruments. He built four of his own homes amongst others in NW Indiana. Bob was an excellent fly fisherman. From his actions in 1976, he was known as the Christmas Eve "Good Samaritan". Most of all, Bob along with his feisty spirit, was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Friends may visit with the family on Monday, February 28, 2022 from 10:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 12:00 PM at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 624 N. Main St. Hebron, IN 46341 with Pastor Roger Bower officiating. Interment to follow at Graceland Cemetery in Kouts, IN.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Bob's name to VNA Hospice in Valparaiso, IN.
