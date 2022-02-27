Robert "Bob" A. Hyndman, Sr.

Bob was born April 29, 1932 in Gary, IN to the late John and Edna Hyndman. Bob worked as a brick-layer most of his life. He mostly enjoyed his bluegrass jams at the Pickin' Palace in North Judson. Bob's greatest hobby was as a master craftsman luthier who could build many stringed instruments. He built four of his own homes amongst others in NW Indiana. Bob was an excellent fly fisherman. From his actions in 1976, he was known as the Christmas Eve "Good Samaritan". Most of all, Bob along with his feisty spirit, was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.