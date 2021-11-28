Feb. 20, 1952 - Nov. 19, 2021

HELTONVILLE, IN - Robert (Bob) Allen Falk passed away at his home in Heltonville, Indiana, on November 19, 2021 with his partner and the love of his life, Jane Vandenberg, by his side.

Bob was born on February 20, 1952, in Gary, Indiana, and graduated from Gary-Wirt High School class of 1970.

Bob spent two years in the army and returned to attend Indiana University. After graduating he worked on various drafting/technical/inspection positions around the state, including City of Bloomington, JA Barker Engineering, and VS Engineering. Bob enjoyed golf, swimming in Lake Michigan, and watching sports.

Bob was a devoted IU fan as well as a Chicago Cubs and Bears fan. He also loved animals especially the dogs he and Jane bred and raised over the years, particularly his best dog, Arlo.

Bob leaves behind his mother, Kay Falk, and his partner, Jane Vandenberg, also cousins: Sharon Palinski Turner and Linda Palinski Ban, both of NW Indiana.

Bob loved spending time with Jane's daughters, Allison Vandenberg (Chris Sherfield) and Renee Workman (Dustin), and their children: Colton, Carson and Jameson Workman.

There will be no services at this time.

Memories of Bob and online condolences may be shared at www.thefuneralchapel.net.