Robert "Bob" Arthur Wilson passed away at home peacefully surrounded by his family on October 6, 2021 at the age of 79. He is survived by his wife Pam; step-children: Shelly (Mike Sellers) and Jennifer (Wally McCormack); daughter Carrie (Ian Stockwell), and son Ryan Wilson; step grandchildren: Peyton, Hailey, & Cayden Sellers, Riley & Brady McCormack; grandchildren: James, Ella, & Clara Stockwell, Brother Ron (Jean) Wilson, and sister Naomi Kratzer.

Bob graduated from Whiting High School Class of 1960. He was very active in sports earning six varsity letters in football, basketball and baseball. Bob attended Indiana State earning his teaching degree in 1964, after which "Coach Wilson" taught in the Hammond School System for 36 years where he coached track, football, basketball, golf, and served as an athletic director retiring in 2000.

Bob loved playing golf, achieving four holes in one to his name. Bob was a devoted father, husband, coach, and friend who will stay in our hearts forever.

No immediate services, a celebration of life will be planned for a future date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Dunes Hospice care; http://www.duneshospicellc.com/donations.