Try 1 month for 99¢
Robert (Bob) Ballenger

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Robert (Bob) Ballenger, 78, passed away Tuesday January 22, 2019.

He leaves his wife of 52 years, Joanne (Anderson); his daughter, Kim Ballenger; son-in-law Doug Marcheschi; son Rob Ballenger; grandchildren Nicholas, Karly and Hudson Ballenger; Dylan and Landon Marcheschi.

Bob retired from Material Service Corporation after 40 years.

Visition will be held Sunday January 27, 2019 from 12:00 noon to 4:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave. Munster.

Please omit flowers. Any donations can be made in Bob's name to Jesse Brown VA Medical Center in Chicago. Please visit www.burnskish.com.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.