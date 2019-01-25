SCHERERVILLE, IN - Robert (Bob) Ballenger, 78, passed away Tuesday January 22, 2019.
He leaves his wife of 52 years, Joanne (Anderson); his daughter, Kim Ballenger; son-in-law Doug Marcheschi; son Rob Ballenger; grandchildren Nicholas, Karly and Hudson Ballenger; Dylan and Landon Marcheschi.
Bob retired from Material Service Corporation after 40 years.
Visition will be held Sunday January 27, 2019 from 12:00 noon to 4:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave. Munster.
Please omit flowers. Any donations can be made in Bob's name to Jesse Brown VA Medical Center in Chicago. Please visit www.burnskish.com.