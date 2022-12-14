Aug. 10, 1925 - Dec. 7, 2022

HIGHLAND, IN - Robert (Bob) Bredeson, 97, of Highland, IN, passed away Wednesday evening, December 7, 2022, in Brownsburg, IN.

Bob was born in Ladysmith, WI on August 10, 1925, the son of the late Frank and Grace (Brown) Bredeson. He graduated from high school in 1943 and that same year was inducted into the United States Navy. He served during WWll as a Motor Machinist Mate on the USS Greenling submarine in the Asiatic Pacific.

After the war, Bob attended the University of Wisconsin, Madison where he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering. Upon graduation in 1951, he began a long career with Standard Oil, starting in the Inspection Department at the Whiting, IN refinery. He was instrumental in starting a new division, Amoco Chemicals, in 1960 and helped build and oversee construction of new plants throughout the US as well as Europe and Japan. He was Manager of Central Engineering when he retired from Amoco in 1989.

Bob met Lillian Gasenica at her Dad's bar in Whiting and they married on July 16, 1953. They were married 48 years when she passed. He then became sole care provider for daughter Nancy and for 22 years they did everything together. Bob was a humble man that was very devoted to his family. He was smart, witty, and could fix anything. He enjoyed golf, woodworking, going to the gym, and working in the yard.

Bob is survived by daughters Susan (Jeff) Wells and Nancy; grandchildren Sydney Wells (Hunter) and Sam Wells; and great grandchildren Ms. Charlie Wells and Ryder Lazarak. He is predeceased by his parents, three brothers, and three sisters.

Visitation will be Friday, December 16, 2022, from 1:00 pm CST until the time of the memorial service, 2:00 pm, at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME in Highland with burial following at St. John//St. Joseph Cemetery in Hammond. www.fagenmiller.com