MUNSTER, IN - Robert "Bob" "Bubs" Glinski late of Munster was born on November 12, 1949 in South Chicago, Illinois, the youngest of five children to Fritz and Helen Glinski. As a youngster, Bobby wreaked havoc upon the youth of South Chicago. An avid softball player, he was known for his ability to put a 16-inch softball over the fence.
He wed his beloved Nancy in 1970, and together they welcomed their daughter Stacy. At age 26 he embraced his wife's teenage brothers David and Dan Sicinski, bringing them into their home in Riverdale, Illinois. Shortly thereafter their son Nick was born, completing their family.
There was nothing Bob loved more than having his family and friends around him; telling stories and laughing. Notorious for his humor and quick wit, you knew you were important to him when he gave you a nickname. A carpenter by trade, Bob used his talents to decorate and build countless woodworking and remodeling projects. Bob was employed by U.S. Steel Southworks and retired from Arcelor Mittal Bethlehem Steel.
A product of the 50s, Bob loved cowboy movies, Mickey Mantle, John Wayne, and Louis L'Amour. He was an enthusiastic baseball fan who enjoyed watching the White Sox and Yankees and passed that love onto his son. Bob treasured his dogs, especially his labs Billy and Kowalski. He adored his children and grandchildren and spent hours in his garage teaching them how to build things. He loved to tease, tickle, and tell stories, songs (especially his Polish birthday song), and poems he made up.
Bob passed away on July 12, 2021. Survived by his wife Nancy (nee Sicinski); his children: Stacy (David) Mosele and Nick (Shelly) Glinski; brothers-in-law: David (Grace) and Dan (Mary Rose) Sicinski; grandchildren: Hannah, Sarah, and Davey Mosele, Jenna, Jaxon, Janie, and Ian Glinski; nephews and niece: Raymond, Christopher, Katie (Matt DeYoung), and Danny Sicinski; brothers: Frank (late Pat) and Larry (Sandy) Glinski; and many loved nephews, nieces, and friends.
Bob was larger than life and will be missed beyond measure.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Humane Indiana, 421 45th St, Munster, IN 46321.
Funeral services private.