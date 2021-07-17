MUNSTER, IN - Robert "Bob" "Bubs" Glinski late of Munster was born on November 12, 1949 in South Chicago, Illinois, the youngest of five children to Fritz and Helen Glinski. As a youngster, Bobby wreaked havoc upon the youth of South Chicago. An avid softball player, he was known for his ability to put a 16-inch softball over the fence.

He wed his beloved Nancy in 1970, and together they welcomed their daughter Stacy. At age 26 he embraced his wife's teenage brothers David and Dan Sicinski, bringing them into their home in Riverdale, Illinois. Shortly thereafter their son Nick was born, completing their family.

There was nothing Bob loved more than having his family and friends around him; telling stories and laughing. Notorious for his humor and quick wit, you knew you were important to him when he gave you a nickname. A carpenter by trade, Bob used his talents to decorate and build countless woodworking and remodeling projects. Bob was employed by U.S. Steel Southworks and retired from Arcelor Mittal Bethlehem Steel.