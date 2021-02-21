 Skip to main content
Robert (Bob) C. Maule



Sept. 29, 1956 - Feb. 15, 2021

WHITING, IN - Robert (Bob) C. Maule, late of Whiting, IN formerly of the Eastside of Chicago. Beloved son of the late Henry and Lorraine Maule.

Survived by his dearest brother, Glenn (Patricia) Maule and cherished sister, Nancy (Chuck) Hunt-Starcevich (nee Maule). Loving Uncle to Kelly, Jeff, Carey, Christopher, Jessica, Joe, and Jim. Great Uncle to Haley, Ryan, Hannah, Alex, and Emma.

Spending time with his nieces and nephews was Bob's greatest joy in life. He also adored his little dog, Scruffy. Bob recently retired from Flood Testing Laboratories after 22 years of service. He will be sorely missed by many friends, family and co-workers.

Per Bob's wishes, he will be cremated. Due to the current restrictions, a celebration of Bob's life for his many friends and family will be announced and held at a later date.

