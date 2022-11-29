December 28, 1934 - November 20, 2022

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Robert "Bob" Campbell, age 87, of Merrillville, IN passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 20, 2022. He was born on December 28, 1934 in Gary, IN to John Joe and Mary (LaDrew) Campbell.

Bob was a graduate of Horace Mann High School, class of 1952 and was retired from U.S. Steel, Gary Works, after 32 years of service. He was a proud United States Army Veteran having served in the Korean War. Bob was an avid Notre Dame and LA Dodgers fan and a former member of SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and Gary Sportsmen Club. He loved to make people laugh and enjoyed visiting with his buddies at Dunkin Donuts. But most importantly, he loved his family. Bob will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Bob is survived by his beloved daughters: Mary Bridget (Perry) Demler of St. Joseph, MI, Mary Colleen (Joseph) Topolski of Three Oaks, MI, and Mary Kathleen (Andrew) Walters of New Buffalo, MI; grandchildren: Justin Campbell, Lyndsey Topolski, Chloe Topolski, Hannah Walters, Leah Walters, and Mylo Walters; 12 loving nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law: Mary Campbell of Crown Point, Evelyn Campbell of Hobart, and Mary Campbell of Brazil, IN; lifelong friend: Terry O'Neill; many other cherished friends.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents: John and Mary; siblings: James, Mary Catherine, John, Bernard, Thomas, Charles, and Donald Campbell; sister-in-laws: Genevieve Campbell and Eleanor Campbell.

Friends are invited to visit with Bob's family on Thursday, December 1, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 12:00 p.m. at GEISEN-PRUZIN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 6360 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410.

Visit Bob's online guestbook at http://www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.