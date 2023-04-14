Bob was born in Gary, IN, and grew up in Hammond and later Schererville, IN. He was a Korean War veteran serving in Germany and going on an Honor flight to Washington DC for his service. He had several jobs prior to starting his career with Illinois Bell Phone Company, working 36 years until retirement took him to work for the Lansing Park Department. Bob married the love of his life Carol on April 7, 1956. He had many passions in life, including working as a volunteer Fireman for Lansing for 10 years. Bob was very active in the Boy Scouts of America for 60 years. He was a member and Elder of St. John Lutheran Church for many years also serving on the school board and later president of the senior club. While also being a member of the Prairie State Leather Guild which he found to be a true passion. He was also a passionate lover of camping, starting with a tent, moving up to campers and ending with his Winnebago. Bob loved his family and friends, while always helping others. He will be deeply missed and never forgotten by all that knew him. Bob was always an optimist and a joy to be around.