Robert "Bob" Cheeks

Oct. 25, 1934 - Jan. 11, 2021

PORTAGE, IN - Robert "Bob" F. Cheeks, 86 of Portage, passed away peacefully Monday, January 11, 2021. He was born October 25, 1934 in Wilcoe, WV to George and Helen (Eades) Cheeks. Bob was a Veteran of the US Army.

Bob was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Maria Cheeks in 2017. He is survived by his wife, Mary Cutter-Cheeks; children, Phil (Missy) Cheeks and Michele (Tom) Maglish; granddaughters, Jessica (Brad) Parks and Christina Maglish; great grandchildren, Connor and Gage Parks; and brothers, Larry (Donna) and Bill (Pam) Cheeks. He was also preceded in death by his parents and sister, Lee McNew.

Memorial Visitation will take place Friday, January 22, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 PM with a Memorial Service on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 11:00 AM, all held at South Haven Christian Church 780 Juniper Rd., Valparaiso 46385. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to Shriner's Hospital for Children.