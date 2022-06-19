Robert Walter Crawford, P.H.D.

Jan. 30, 1943 - April 19, 2022

CROWN POINT/WINFIELD - Robert "Bob" Crawford P.H.D. of Crown Point/Winfield, formerly of Valparaiso, Merrillville and Gary soared to the heavens on April 19, 2022.

Upon his heavenly arrival, Bob was immediately embraced by his sons: Rob and Jason; parents: Walter and Genevieve; brother, Dave; in-laws: John and Lucille; brother-in-law, Robert; and countless other friends, angels and saints.

Bob's unconditional love and memory will be forever cherished by those who survive him: Christine E. Crawford of Winfield, IN, devoted spouse of nearly 55 years, Bobs first and only love. His ever-loving son and daughter-in-law: Jeremy (Jessica) Crawford; beloved grandson, Braden Crawford; and adored granddaughter, Jillian Crawford of Winfield, IN. Bob is also survived by other family members: Joe (Kat) Crawford of Weeki Wachee, FL, John (Mary) Crawford of Valparaiso, IN, Margaret (late Dave) Crawford of Troy, IL, Mike (Judy) Crawford of Demotte, IN, Susan Crawford Pillar of Lowell, IN, Bob and Sharon Shudick of Valparaiso, IN, Ruth and Ralph Sisco of Bellingham, WA, Jan (late Paul) Shudick of Starwood, WA, and Kath (late Robert) Lamb of Cypress, TX.

Bob was born January 30, 1943, in Gary, IN. He was the first of the six Crawford children to grow up in a modest home in Glen Park. Bob was baptized Catholic and his faith never wavered. He attended St. Marks Elementary school, where his illustrious football career started. Bob continued on to Lew Wallace High School (1957-1961) and succeeded equally well on the field and off, while always keeping an eye on his younger siblings. He was always there for his parents and siblings. Bob was named all city football, two years in a row. He also trained as a boxer in high school, under the tutelage of legendary trainer, Chuck Bodak.

Bob hitchhiked down to Indianapolis in the late 60's to try and attain a football scholarship at Butler University. Not only did he succeed, he secured additional scholarships for his other siblings. He started both ways for Butler Football while studying for his PHD in Pharmacy. Bob was named all-conference his sophomore and junior years. Five years later, Bob graduated and started his journey. He was also the first college player in Indiana to return to the field following a knee reconstruction surgery, and he was always proud to show the scar. During those college summers, Bob's dad would not let his kids forget what an honest days work was, so Bob worked 7/16's as an Iron Worker apprentice during the summers. During this time, Bob met the love of his life, Christine.

Bob and Chris went on to define perseverance, together. They had three wonderful boys and provided an unbelievable and unparalleled upbringing.

Following college and marriage to Christine, Bob began his pharmacy career with Ribordy Drugs. Bob helped so many folks out as their trusted Pharmacist. He delivered medications to his family and friends on his time. He'd also take health calls 24/7. Almost five decades later, Bob hung up the smock to enjoy his grandchildren.

You'd be hard pressed to find someone more dedicated to his family. Bob would've given his heart if his family needed it. Bob was also a steadfast friend and leader in the community. He roamed the sideline of every field or took a seat at nearly every function his children or grandchildren participated in.

Bob was a 50 gallon award winner from the American Red Cross. Post-retirement, he volunteered as a football coach for the Wheeler Football Program. Bob truly enjoyed guiding young people. He was an avid sports enthusiast, football and fishing being 1 and 2. Bob was a rare breed, liking both the Packers and Bears as well as White Sox and Cubs.

Moreover, Bob's favorite activity was whatever his grandkids wanted to do. Bob adored his fishing buddy, Brady and little lady, Jillian more than words can express.

He lived for others, a truly selfless human being, a mensch among men.

Bob placed God and family as his top priority, and we couldn't be more grateful.

Bob defined perseverance. He endured many hardships on this earth; though through God, the values instilled in him and the love for his family, he persevered. He can now enjoy the true glories of heaven with his loved ones and keep an eye on us from above.

Not a better Guardian Angel a family could have.

Bob is missed beyond words, yet his legacy is what gives us all strength to move forward, as he always demonstrated to us.

A private mass of Christian burial was held on April 25, 2022, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, officiated by Rev. Tom Mischler. Arrangements were entrusted to Burns Funeral Home & Crematory, Crown Point, IN. We thank you for your compassion and kindness. www.burnsfuneral.com