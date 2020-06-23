CHICAGO - Robert "Bob" D. Miller, our beautiful son, brother, and uncle passed on June 19, 2020, in Chicago at the age of 64. He leaves behind his mother Gloria O. Miller, his father M. Dean Miller and his five siblings: Michele Miller (Giovanni Liuzzo), Richard (Rick) Miller, Lawrence (Larry) Miller (Michelle Calcagni), Dean Miller (Robin Miller) and Rochele Miller Alumbaugh (Jerry Alumbaugh). Bob has eight nieces and nephews: Jason, Ashlee, Nathan, David, Beatrice, Emma, Tyler and Noah, and two grandnephews Jacob and Reed and one grandniece, Avery.

Bob graduated from Highland High School and studied at Purdue University. Bob was a machinist and mechanical engineer with Inland Steel for twenty years and then became the head engineer at a Chicago residential building. He spent his days solving problems, happily handing out dogs treats and greeting residents—always with a smile—as he tended to the needs of others. Bob loved music. He played and collected guitars, loved attending outdoor music venues, and rode his bicycle along Lake Shore Drive. Bob spread his joy, laughter, and compassion to all. He was that guy who everyone loved--and made all feel at ease with his gentle and mild-mannered ways.