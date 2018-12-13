Robert 'Bob' Dean Walter
VALPARAISO, IN - Robert 'Bob' Dean Walter, age 83, of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, December 11, 2018 at Porter Regional Hospital in Valparaiso, IN.
He was born on April 6, 1935, the son of the late Robert L. and Catherine (Lienbach) Walter in Nappanee, IN.
Bob was a simple and ordinary man. He was a farmer who worked hard and provided for his family, a husband who loved his wife for almost 61 years, a father who loved his children, and a grandfather and a great-grandfather that adored his grandchildren. He was an avid sports fan who liked to clip out the weekend sports schedule and place it on his side table. The professional sports teams he supported was the Chicago Bears, Chicago White Sox, and occasionally the Chicago Cubs. Some of Bob's happiest moments were in the gymnasium, on a softball field or tennis court, cheering along whichever grandchild was playing. The other ways he would spend his time outside of farming and sporting events, was watching the 4-H County livestock judging at both the Porter County Fair and the State Fair in Indianapolis. Everyone will remember him by this phrase, 'At least once in your life you'll need a doctor, a lawyer, a policeman, and a preacher, but everyday, three times a day, you need a FARMER.'
On June 9, 1956, in Starke County, IN, he married Esther Carol Wyland, who has since preceded him in death on May 17, 2017.
Bob is survived by his three children, Cathy (Don) McGinley and Michael (Vicki) Walter both of Valparaiso, and Vicki (Scott) Salyer of Kouts; two brothers, Richard Walter and Don Walter of Nappanee, IN; eight grandchildren, Matt, Chad, Brett, Kim, Nate, Karissa, Alexis, and Lindsey; and 11 great grandchildren.
A private family service will be held. Burial will take place at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. Sunset Funeral Home is caring for the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Porter County 4H Council, 155 Indiana Ave, Suite 301, Valparaiso, IN 46383.
