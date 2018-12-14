VALPARAISO, IN - Robert 'Bob' Dean Walter, age 83, of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, December 11, 2018 at Porter Regional Hospital.
He was born on April 6, 1935, in Nappanee, IN.
A private family service will be held. Burial will take place at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. Sunset Funeral Home is caring for the arrangements.
To view the full obituary or send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Porter County 4H Council, 155 Indiana Ave, Suite 301, Valparaiso, IN 46383.