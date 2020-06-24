Robert "Bob" Detert

Bob is survived by his three children: Denise (late Dan) Grabski; Mark Detert D.D.S; Garry (Brenda) Detert; seven grandchildren: Eric Grabski, Christopher and Bradley Detert, Katelyn (Kyle) Weisbrodt, Kalli (Dustin) Soy, Aubrey (Carl) Wendt, and Laney Detert; four great-grandchildren: Alexis, Nathan, and Jordan Grabski and Lilly Weisbrodt; his nieces, nephews, several cousins, and many close friends. He is preceded in death by his wife Margaret; brothers: Walter and Carl Detert; sister, Sylvia Herzog.

Bob was a member of Cross of Christ Lutheran Church and a former member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Merrillville. He was a graduate of Tolleston High School, Class of 1946, served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II, and was a retired industrial engineer from Gary Works, U.S. Steel with 32 years of service. Bob was very involved in local politics having been a Trustee for the town of Merrillville Ward 1, one of the first police commissioners in Merrillville, a member of Porter Co. Planning Commission for 22 years, served on the Board of Zoning Appeals in Porter Co. for 14 years, and was a Democratic Precinct Committeeman in Porter Co.