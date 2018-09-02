LOWELL, IN - Robert 'Bob' Dewayne Hagan76, of Lowell, IN, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 28, 2018. Dewayne as his family called him, and Bob to his co-workers, was born on July 19, 1942 to Robert and Margaret (Nally) Hagan in Uniontown, Kentucky. Robert is preceded in death by both his parents, his sister and brother-in-law, Margaret Leatrice and Lyle Dale Higgerson.
Robert leaves behind his wife, Cindy (Dilbo); daughters, Michele (Dwaine) Munsell, Lora (Donald) Goodman, and step daughter Melissa (Chris) Charters; nine grandchildren: Nathan, Nicholas, Derek, Natasha, Shenna, Alison, Morgan, Logan, and Ryan; also leaving ten great grandchildren and the eleventh on the way.
Robert served in the US Army spending time in Vietnam. Robert retired after 41 years from Ford Motor, working at the stamping plant in Chicago Heights, IL, as a tool and die maker. Robert enjoyed family gatherings, including holidays, birthdays and cook-outs along with watching his grand kids and great grandkids grow up. We will love and miss you forever.
Visitation, Wednesday, September 5, 2018 from 4:00-8:00 PM at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave, Lowell, IN 46356. Cremation will follow services.