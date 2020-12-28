ZEPHYRHILLS, FL - Robert (Bob) Edmund Mauger, a 25 year resident of Zephyrhills, Florida passed away peacefully at Rucke Hospice on Wednesday, December 23, 2020. Bob was born on April 11, 1930 in East Chicago, Indiana to William J. and Grace E. (Olsen) Mauger. He grew up in Hammond, Indiana and went on to study chemistry and agriculture, earning a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Illinois and a Master's Degree from Purdue University. Bob served in the U.S. Army as a Specialist 3rd Class from 1954 to 1956.

Bob and his wife, Carolyn raised their children in Fremont, Michigan where Bob worked in International Quality Assurance Management for Gerber Products Company. They enjoyed entertaining friends from church and Gerber, travelling the globe, and spending time with their children and grandchildren.

After retirement Bob and Carolyn moved to the Betmar community in Zephyrhills. He was a social butterfly, active in his church, avid player of golf and bridge, and never one to miss an ice cream social with his Betmar pals.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn and daughter, Cheryl. He is survived by his sister, Lois Luchene of Indiana; daughter, Karen (Kevin) Moody of Michigan; son, Rob Jr. of Florida; six grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.

A memorial service was held at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Zephyrhills. Interment will be held at Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta, Michigan. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial to Bob at Our Savior Lutheran Church.