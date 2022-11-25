Robert "Bob" Eugene Ligda, 94, of Scottsburg, Indiana formerly of Crown Point, Indiana passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Hampton Oaks Health Campus in Scottsburg, Indiana. He was born on January 6, 1928 in Barnsboro, Pennsylvania, the son of the late John and Mary (Kocik) Ligda. Bob served in the United States Navy during WWII on the USS Valley Forge Air Craft Carrier. Bob was a member of the St. Mary's Catholic Church in Crown Point, Indiana and American Martyrs Catholic Church in Scottsburg, Indiana. He was a proud member of the Slovak Club in Gary, Indiana. Bob worked as a general foreman in the instrument department at U.S. Steel for 30 years and was a volunteer firefighter for 50 years with Crown Point Fire Department. He was instrumental in helping start D & L Wood Products with his son Bob. On February 14, 1952 he married the love of his life Madelon (Carroll) Ligda, who passed away on July 28, 1995. Bob enjoyed attending all Crown Point High School sporting events especially girls basketball. It has been said that the game didn't start until he was in his seat. He was also a Ron Santo and Chicago Cubs fan.