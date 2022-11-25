Jan. 6, 1928 - Nov. 17, 2022
Robert "Bob" Eugene Ligda, 94, of Scottsburg, Indiana formerly of Crown Point, Indiana passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Hampton Oaks Health Campus in Scottsburg, Indiana. He was born on January 6, 1928 in Barnsboro, Pennsylvania, the son of the late John and Mary (Kocik) Ligda. Bob served in the United States Navy during WWII on the USS Valley Forge Air Craft Carrier. Bob was a member of the St. Mary's Catholic Church in Crown Point, Indiana and American Martyrs Catholic Church in Scottsburg, Indiana. He was a proud member of the Slovak Club in Gary, Indiana. Bob worked as a general foreman in the instrument department at U.S. Steel for 30 years and was a volunteer firefighter for 50 years with Crown Point Fire Department. He was instrumental in helping start D & L Wood Products with his son Bob. On February 14, 1952 he married the love of his life Madelon (Carroll) Ligda, who passed away on July 28, 1995. Bob enjoyed attending all Crown Point High School sporting events especially girls basketball. It has been said that the game didn't start until he was in his seat. He was also a Ron Santo and Chicago Cubs fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; eight brothers; and four sisters; and son-in-law, Charles Seum. Survivors include his children, Roberta Seum of Stillwater, Minnesota, Janine (Dallas E.) Montgomery of Underwood, Indiana, Robert C. (Peggy) Ligda of Crown Point, Indiana, and Craig (Susan) Ligda of Delaware; sister, Rita McFadden of Crown Point, Indiana; his grandchildren, Brad (Natalie) Seum, Janine Seum, Mandi (Ryan) Bieda, Dallas Montgomery, Christie (Tommy) Buher, Adam (Crystal) Ligda, Eric Ligda, and Olivia Ligda; and seven great grandchildren, Henry, Anthony, Madelon, Elie, Oliver, Elliot, and Harrison.
Cremation has been entrusted to Collins Funeral Home. The Ligda family would like to thank Hampton Oaks and staff for their loving care for our father for the last eleven years. Mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Crown Point, Indiana on January 6, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. central time. A luncheon will be served at White Hawk Country Club in Crown Point following Mass. In Lieu of Flowers the family requests donations to Crown Point Fire Department c/o Collins Funeral Home. Online condolences: www.collinsfuneralhome.net