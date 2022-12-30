Jan. 6, 1928 - Nov. 17, 2022

SCOTTSBURG, IN - Robert "Bob" Eugene Ligda, 94, of Scottsburg, IN formerly of Crown Point, IN, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Hampton Oaks Health Campus in Scottsburg, IN.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 6, 2022 DIRECTLY at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 321 E. Joliet St., Crown Point, IN 46307.

A reception will be served at White Hawk Country Club in Crown Point following Mass.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Crown Point Fire Department.

To view the complete obituary online and/or submit your condolences, visit Robert's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.