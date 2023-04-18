Robert "Bob" F. Ryder Jr.

July 7, 1957 - April 13, 2023

HEBRON, IN - Robert "Bob" F. Ryder Jr., age 65, of Hebron, IN, passed away peacefully in his home after a year long battle with cancer. He was born in Gary, IN to Robert Sr. and Faye Ryder.

Bob enjoyed many things in life including: spending time with his family and friends, fishing, bowling, camping (especially every Easter for annual Ryder family camping), horses (showing and breaking), Mopar, the Beatles, and being outdoors. He was a semi-pro football player, a Bronc rider, and a hay farmer. Most importantly, Bob was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, son, and friend. He never met a stranger and would help anyone in need. Bob was a genuinely kind and selfless man.

Bob is survived by his wife, Cindy of 33 years; children: Toni (John) Vandy of Valparaiso, Bobby (Miri) Ryder of Chesterton, Cole (Miranda) Ryder of Hebron; grandchildren: Aaron, Parker, MacKennah, Judson, Addilyn, Daxton, Elijah, and Lillian; sisters: Robin (Tim) Dearing of Florida, Kathy (Leon) Misiora of Utah, Linda (Todd) Fambrough of Florida, and Peggy (Brian) Myers of Indiana; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents: Robert Sr. and Faye Ryder; sister, Nancy Ryder; and grandson, Noah Ryder.

A private graveside service will be held with a Celebration of Life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Bob's honor to the American Cancer Society.

