MUNSTER, IN - Robert "Bob" G. Rigg, age 82, of Munster, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Bob was a wonderful and loving husband, father, grandfather, and colleague. He was an avid reader who delighted in sharing his books with family and friends. He enjoyed rooting for his children and grandchildren in basketball, soccer, baseball, softball, track, dance, and cheerleading and attended as many of their activities as he could.

Bob received his Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Purdue University, West Lafayette in 1959. He then received a National Science Foundation Scholarship to the University of Michigan where he earned his Masters and PhD, both in Chemical Engineering. He served in the Army Chemical Corp at Fort McClellan in Anniston, AL and at Aberdeen Proving Grounds in Maryland. He was employed by Amoco Oil for thirty years. He began his career at the Whiting refinery as a chemical engineer but spent the majority of his career at the corporate offices in Chicago as a manager in crude oil supply. After retirement from Amoco, he kept busy as a Registered Financial Advisor and also as a consultant at Superior Engineering. He enjoyed keeping in touch with his friends that were local and those that live far away. He loved and was devoted to his dogs: Katy (German Shepherd) and Rocky (Belgian Sheepdog) who will miss him greatly.