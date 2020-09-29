 Skip to main content
Robert "Bob" Galambus

HOBART, IN - Robert "Bob" Galambus, age 74 of Hobart, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020.

He is survived by his three children: Michael Atkosh, Christine (Josh Skalba) Bradley, Tim Galambus; three grandchildren: Trevor, Ava and Ashton; sister Arlene Kowal; his nieces, nephews and great Garfield Street neighbors. He is preceded in death by his wife Leona Galambus and parents Raymond and Irene Galambus.

Mr. Galambus was a graduate of Lew Wallace High School, Class of 1964 and earned an electrical engineer's degree from Purdue Calumet. Bob served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was a retired electrician from Arcelor Mittal with 46 years of service. He was a member of the Hobart Moose Lodge and enjoyed golfing and fishing. He absolutely adored his grandchildren and would always spoil them.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICES (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) on Wednesday from 3:00-7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 10:00 AM from Pruzin Brothers Chapel. At rest Calvary Cemetery. Remember for those attending services, due to COVID-19 restrictions, facemasks MUST be worn. Please bring your own.

www.pruzinfuneralservice.com

