HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, AR — Robert "Bob" Hansen, 86, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2020 in Hot Springs Village, AR. He was preceded in death by his wife and best friend, Karen, in June of 2020 and his son, Eric Hansen, in 2017. Robert is survived by his daughter, Laura Hansen; grandchildren, Tai Foley and Ryan Foley, Christina Hansen and Deanna Hansen. A native of Indiana, Bob owned Hansen's Sports in in Highland for over 30 years before retiring to HSV. He will be remembered by locals for teaching them how to swim and scuba dive. He was active and accomplished in everything he set out to do, from photography to hunting and woodworking. Bob loved cooking. One day he would make homemade sausage, the next day he would be building a smoker. He was always finding new recipes and was forever trying to satisfy a craving. He particularly liked Phil Schmidt's frog legs, Marie's Buckeye balls or imported Danish bleu. He knew what he liked. That said, he knew what he didn't like and he made no bones about it. He was very proud man, meticulous, he didn't cut corners and he got things right the first time.