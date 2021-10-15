Robert "Bob" Hoggs, Jr.

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Robert "Bob" Hoggs, Jr., age 94 of East Chicago, passed away Sunday, October 10, 2021 at home.

Survivors: Wife of 54 years, Sandra; five daughters: Donna Hoggs, Lisa Hoggs, Stacye Hoggs, Terri Johnson and Kimberly (Jeffrey) Julkes; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; great niece, Jacqueline Wilson, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by sons: Ivan and Roderick Hoggs; sisters: Bernice Wilson and Hattie Rhymes; nephew, Tony Wilson.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 16, 2021, 11:00 a.m., at Zion Baptist Church, 3939 Drummond Street, East Chicago with visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service. Rev. Charles Thompson, officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith.

Mr. Hoggs was retired from the City of East Chicago and Inland Steel, and was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Hoggs family during their time of loss.